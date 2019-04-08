WrestleMania 35: 3 Results which prove that Vince McMahon lived on his promise of listening to the fans

KofiMania

Over 82,000 people were in attendance at the MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania 35 and it was one of the longest running 'Mania's ever. The show itself has garnered a lot of positive reviews from all parts of the world and it was a show which we wrestling fans will very fondly remember.

It wasn't very long ago that the McMahon's promised the WWE Universe that they will now do what the fans want. After years of seeing Roman Reigns being wrongly pushed and Brock Lesnar being a part-time Universal Champion, it was time WWE realised what was causing the decreasing views.

WrestleMania 35 will be remembered for some superstars getting what they deserved and that is exactly what the wrestling fans want to see from the WWE. So, in this slideshow, we discuss the 3 results which prove that Vince McMahon lived on his promise to the WWE Universe:

#3 Becky Lynch winning the main event

The main event of this WrestleMania will always be remembered for its botched finish as Ronda Rousey's shoulders were clearly up before the 3 count. But still, this victory for The Man feels like a big deal as she was the least expected of the three to win this match.

Becky had a brilliant year and a half in which she showed why she is the superstar everybody should look up to and she won over the WWE Universe, and after that Royal Rumble win in January, she was destined for a huge WrestleMania moment.

Lynch is a fan favourite and if anyone deserved this victory, it was her and WWE made sure that she got what she deserved and that too on the grandest stage of them all. She has now become the first to be an Undisputed Women's Champion and that means she will now appear on both SmackDown Live and Raw.

