WWE Wrestlemania 35: 3 Superstars most likely to replace injured Rey Mysterio in the US Championship match

Mysterio injured

Rey Mysterio is a bonafide legend and a future Hall of Famer. When Mysterio announced that he will be taking on Samoa Joe for the US Championship at Wrestlemania 35, fans were excited for this David vs Goliath match, that could have been one of the best matches of the night.

However, unfortunate as it is, Rey Mysterio seems to have suffered an ankle injury during his match against Baron Corbin on RAW, and will likely not be able to compete at Wrestlemania this year.

WWE made the official announcement stating that Rey Mysterio will not be competing in his scheduled match against Andrade on SmackDown due to the injury.

Rumours had it that the original plans for Samoa Joe were to compete against John Cena at the grand show, and with no plans announced for The Champ, that soon may turn into reality.

Let us take a look at the candidates who might be the replacement for the Master of 619 at Wrestlemania 35:

#3 John Cena

John Cena

While the current reports suggest that John Cena will be involved with Elias in some shape or form come Wrestlemania, those plans could be easy to change as nothing has been made official as of now.

John Cena and Samoa Joe are both veterans of the ring, and Cena vs Joe has been on the Dream Match list for many fans.

John Cena has been one of the most iconic US Champions of all time and it will certainly be a feel-good factor on the show if The Champ is able to capture his 6th US Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the contrary, if Joe is able to defeat Cena, he will solidify himself as a force to reckon with and probably get a shot at the main event scene in the time to come.

