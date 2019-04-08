WrestleMania 35: 4 biggest questions after Seth Rollins' 150-second win over Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins is the new Universal champion

One of the biggest surprises from WWE WrestleMania 35 came when Paul Heyman interrupted Alexa Bliss and Hulk Hogan’s pose-off and announced that Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins was set to be the opening match of the main PPV.

Before the much-anticipated Universal Championship encounter could even begin, Lesnar attacked his opponent all around the ringside area before both men finally made their way back to the ring.

The referee called for the match to officially start at the 22:30 mark of the broadcast, at which point Lesnar continued to punish the challenger. Then, out of nowhere, Rollins turned things around with a low-blow, which the referee did not see, before landing three Stomps to complete his mission of slaying “The Beast”.

By the 25:00 mark, the match was already over, meaning Rollins was able to defeat his beastly opponent in just 150 seconds. Just like when he won the NXT and WWE Championships for the first time, “The Beastlayer” swung his new title over his head and celebrated at the top of the stage.

Moving forward, Rollins will face plenty of challenges for his Universal title, but what does the future hold for Lesnar? Let’s take a look at four of the biggest questions that need answering after Sunday’s match.

#4 Is Brock Lesnar leaving WWE?

Another WrestleMania, another year of uncertainty surrounding the future of Brock Lesnar.

The build-up to WrestleMania 31 in 2015 was all about Lesnar and whether or not he would re-sign with WWE. In the end, he agreed to a new deal with the company a week before the event, keeping him in sports entertainment until 2018.

Of course, three years on, the rumours returned around the time of WrestleMania 34 about a potential WWE exit and return to UFC. In the end, “The Beast” signed a new WWE contract for an undisclosed length of time on the day of his ‘Mania match with Roman Reigns.

Fast forward to this year and, once again, it remains unclear what the future holds for one of WWE’s biggest box office attractions. Recent reports have suggested that he will fight Daniel Cormier in UFC in August 2019, but how will that affect his WWE career?

At this point, it really wouldn’t be all that surprising if Lesnar never competed in WWE again. The majority of fans are tired of him and, not that the man himself seems to care all that much about WWE career accomplishments, but what else is there left to achieve?

