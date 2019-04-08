WrestleMania 35: 4 Biggest questions after The Undertaker did not appear

The Undertaker has competed at 26 WrestleMania events

WrestleMania 35 had its good and bad moments, from Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship triumph over Daniel Bryan to Becky Lynch’s controversial pinfall victory over Ronda Rousey.

Although the event was largely considered a success by fans, one of the biggest questions after the show centred around The Undertaker, who has competed at every WrestleMania since 2001 and has only missed WWE’s biggest show of the year on two occasions since his ‘Mania debut in 1991.

“The Deadman” did not appear on WWE programming in the build-up to his match against John Cena at last year’s “Show of Shows”, with Cena promoting the encounter on a weekly basis on Monday Night Raw while ‘Taker mysteriously stayed away and waited until the day of the event to finally return.

This year, however, there was no mention of the WrestleMania icon in the weeks leading up to show and, for the first time since 2000, he did not make an appearance at WWE’s annual extravaganza.

In this article, let’s take a look at four of the biggest questions that need answering after the 54-year-old did not appear during the seven-and-a-half-hour broadcast.

#4 Was The Undertaker backstage?

Simple answer: Yes.

There have been numerous reports in the past about The Undertaker being backstage at WWE events, notably at the Royal Rumble and Evolution events in 2018 when his wife Michelle McCool was involved in matches.

If you scrolled through your social media timelines enough before WrestleMania 35 began, there is a good chance that you will have seen a picture of “The Deadman” posing with fans or with McCool inside MetLife Stadium ahead of the show.

Superstars including Baron Corbin have mentioned in media interviews how ‘Taker has been helpful with words of advice throughout his time in WWE, so perhaps he was simply there to watch the show backstage and help guide some of the younger talents through a prestigious event that he has participated at more than any other person.

The only likely Superstar he could have interacted with on-screen on the show was Elias, but that spot went to John Cena – and his returning “Doctor of Thuganomics” gimmick – instead.

