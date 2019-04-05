WrestleMania 35: 4 biggest shockers WWE could be planning for the PPV

What twists and turns await on Sunday?

With just two days left for the Grandest Stage of Them All, the WWE Universe is eagerly waiting for Sunday. The stage is set for the biggest wrestling carnival of the year as all the matches are ready for the Show of Shows.

WrestleMania 35 will be held at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. The stadium also hosted WrestleMania 29 which was a spectacular show. Women will main-event the Showcase of Immortals for the first time in WWE history as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey will lock horns, while Seth Rollins will take on the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Daniel Bryan will put the WWE world title on the line against Kofi Kingston. Moreover, all the other titles from RAW and SmackDown Live will be defended in New Jersey. The elation will be sky-high for some non-title bouts as Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will tussle, while AJ Styles and Randy Orton will fight to prove their supremacy on the blue brand.

Batista will return to the squared circle after five years as he will fight Triple H. The Miz will take on Shane McMahon after the latter turned on Miz at Fastlane.

We witness unforeseen surprises in every WrestleMania, and it should not be different this year. Here we discuss four shockers WWE could be planning for Sunday.

#4 John Cena might make an appearance

John Cena

It is a damn shame that John Cena, who is one of the biggest superstars of the modern era, is not scheduled to fight at WrestleMania 35. The sixteen-time WWE World Champion has been an integral part of every WrestleMania, and he might make an appearance at the Show of Shows. However, it will be interesting to see if he will get a match at Metlife Stadium.

Cena returned to WWE in January, and he was set to participate in the Royal Rumble match. The Leader of Cenation had fierce segments with Drew McIntyre, but Cena got sidelined due to an injury. Considering his promos with McIntyre, the Scottish Psychopath could have faced Cena at the Show of Shows, but McIntyre is set to face Roman Reigns on Sunday.

Cena's appearance could be a big boost at WrestleMania 35. Many people speculated that Cena might face Kurt Angle in his retirement match, but the Olympic Gold medalist is facing Baron Corbin. Nevertheless, the match is still possible if Vince McMahon's billion dollar company makes a last minute change, or Angle might call out Cena after squashing Corbin.

