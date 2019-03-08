WrestleMania 35: 4 matches that could be confirmed in the coming week

This is the main event

WrestleMania is just one month away and we have two matches confirmed, Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship. However, the latter could change in just a couple of days, with Charlotte facing Becky Lynch in a match which has major implications for the 'Mania title match.

The upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view looks likely to be a solid show and could be seen as the perfect building block towards WrestleMania, with certain angles on the show leading to a clear payoff at the Show of Shows.

The last few weeks have told certain stories that could lead to WrestleMania matches, whether or not they are going to be featured at Fastlane. The card for this year's 'Mania could end up being one of the most stacked in history.

With Fastlane soon getting out of the way, we can officially start the build to some of the major matches for WrestleMania during the next episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Here are four WrestleMania matches that could be confirmed by the end of the coming week's WWE programming.

#4 The Miz vs Shane McMahon

Who will turn on who?

This match has been rumored for a while now, with this partnership preceding what would be kind of a predictable heel turn. The Miz and Shane McMahon formed an alliance based on wanting to make their fathers proud, with the pair eventually capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from the Bar at Royal Rumble.

It was a genuinely heartwarming moment, one in good fun, and had a nice story. The Miz as a babyface this time around has been so much better than the last time he was one.

They lost the titles to the Usos at Elimination Chamber and will face them again in a rematch at Fastlane. It is widely expected that they would lose and then break up at the pay-per-view, but what we don't know is who will turn heel.

Miz turning would be more likely, but a Shane O'Mac heel run would be intriguing, to say the least. Whether it happens at Fastlane or two nights later on SmackDown, expect The Miz vs Shane McMahon to be made official for WrestleMania within the next five days.

