WrestleMania 35: 4 Reasons why WWE let Samoa Joe destroy Rey Mysterio in one minute

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
947   //    08 Apr 2019, 11:25 IST

Joe needed just one minute to retain the US title.
Joe needed just one minute to retain the US title.

Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe ended even before it began at WrestleMania 35. The entrances lasted longer than the match itself. While the United Championship match was never intended to be a show stealer in the first place, it was still quite a dampener to see a blink-and-you-miss contest between two veterans.

But, when you probe further, there are many logical deductions that can be made regarding the potential reasons behind WWE's decision to keep the match short.

Follow up on 2019 WrestleMania 35 Results

In this article, we'll try and shed some light on those reasons:

#1. Rey Mysterio is still injured

The match was in jeopardy of undergoing a major change after Mysterio injured himself on the go-home episode of Raw for WrestleMania 35. Mysterio hurt his right ankle during his match against Baron Corbin in the main event and there was nothing but scepticism regarding his status in the aftermath of the said bout.

In a positive update, the master of the 619 came out to reveal that he was alright and that he was cleared to compete at the Show of Shows.

However, that would have just been a coverup. One theory is that Mysterio may have still had issues with his ankle, which would have hampered the quality of the match. Even worse, the injury could have been aggravated.

Now you're wondering why WWE didn't announce a replacement instead? Well, that would have decreased the hype surrounding the match. There wasn't all that hype anyway and such major changes in the final week before 'Mania isn't always a good sign.

Thus, Mysterio went ahead with the match like a true veteran would and WWE played it safe by keeping it short and sweet. Very sweet for Joe, not so much for his legendary competitor though.

