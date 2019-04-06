WrestleMania 35: 4 undercard matches that could steal the show

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 107 // 06 Apr 2019, 14:12 IST

Masters at work.

Over the past few years, WrestleMania has become a much longer show. Initially at four hours long, an hour longer than regular pay-per-views, 2016 saw the Show of Shows approach five hours in runtime along with a two-hour kickoff show. Since that long evening in Texas, WrestleMania has become a five-hour-long event with as much filler and fatigue as there are grandeur and spectacle. As a result of that increase in length and fatigue of the live crowd, the quality of matches has suffered quite a hit as the show went on.

WrestleManias 32, 33 and 34 all suffered the same fate. The best wrestling happened in the opening matches of each show, with matches like the multi-man Intercontinental Championship ladder match, AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon and Charlotte Flair vs Asuka all excelling in their respective positions.

Following a mid-show show-stealer, these three shows all went downwards quickly. Matches involving the likes of the Undertaker, Triple H, Randy Orton and especially Roman Reigns lumbered on and left a bad taste in the mouths of every fan who watched these shows.

This WrestleMania will likely be the longest one yet, with thirteen matches scheduled for the main show. This means that WWE will have to be wary of this effect and they should pace the show properly to maximise quality.

However, one difference between this year and the previous three are the main event matches. The top three championship matches are all ones which the fans want to see, so we do not know how the reactions would play out for these matches after a tiring night of wrestling. Regardless of what 'Mania moments happen later on, WrestleMania will always have that couple of matches on the undercard which could steal the show. And this year, the undercard is more stacked than ever.

Here are four undercard matches that could steal the show at WrestleMania 35.

#4 Triple H vs Batista (No Holds Barred)

This will probably happen early on.

This match is hardly an undercard one and is closer to the main events in terms of importance. However, it must be noted that Triple H's matches at WrestleMania have been tending to happen earlier on the card. This is probably the Game has some pull backstage to have his match at the most favourable time when the crowd will be at its peak. His match with Sting at WrestleMania 31 began hardly an hour into the show and it was one of the most enjoyable matches of the night.

Last year was the biggest example of this. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took on Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey in the fourth match on the stacked card. It completely stole the show and nothing was able to follow it quality-wise.

Expect Triple H vs Batista to happen at a similar position, with a similar purpose. To steal the show. The No Holds Barred stipulation is certainly the best option, meaning the Game and the Animal could work around weapons and shenanigans, creating a pretty memorable brawl in the process. It is a recipe for chaos.

