WrestleMania 35: 4 ways Braun Strowman could be eliminated from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Braun Strowman is the star entrant in the Battle Royal

WWE has announced three matches for the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show at MetLife Stadium on April 7, including the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The match has been won by Cesaro, The Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley and Matt Hardy since it was introduced at WrestleMania 30. In the past, the match has been built around Superstars including Big Show and Kane, but the attention this year has centred around Braun Strowman and SNL duo Colin Jost and Michael Che.

As the most prominent figure from Monday Night Raw in the match, it is only natural that, from a storyline perspective, Strowman enters the Battle Royal as the favourite to win. However, as regular WWE viewers will know, it would be wise to expect a few shenanigans in this match, especially considering that two celebrities have been added to the mix.

Other than Strowman, there are still several credible Superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live who will enter the match as potential winners, including Apollo Crews, EC3, Andrade, Ali and The Hardy Boyz.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four ways that “The Monster Among Men” could be eliminated from Sunday’s over-the-top extravaganza.

#4 Colin Jost and Michael Che join forces

WWE fans generally don’t take too kindly to celebrities making appearances in WWE, and Colin Jost and Michael Che definitely fit into that category. The SNL duo have been portrayed as heels heading into WrestleMania, so at least they are fully embracing the boos and groans from the audience, but that doesn’t make their presence in the Battle Royal any less unbearable for fans inside MetLife Stadium.

The worst case scenario for fans would be if Jost and Che caught Braun Strowman off guard and threw him over the top rope. It would likely result in mainstream news outlets picking up the story before WrestleMania even starts, which would be great publicity for WWE.

As for the Strowman character, this would be disastrous for someone who looked like a nailed-on Universal Championship holder just a few months ago. So, looking at it from that perspective, it would be a big surprise if he were to be eliminated by two guys who have no credentials to even be in this Battle Royal, but stranger things have happened!

