WrestleMania 35: 4 ways WWE could shorten the card

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 552 // 19 Mar 2019, 15:29 IST

This WrestleMania might be the longest one in history.

WrestleMania 35 has been rumoured to have as many as seventeen matches on the card. That is three more than last year's slog of an event. If WWE does book that many matches on the show, the WWE Universe would be in for a very long night. Even longer than the six hours that were spent at the previous couple of 'Manias.

On the one hand, it's WrestleMania. WWE should be putting all their chips in the basket and going all-out to create a year's worth of sports entertainment festivities in one evening. But, it does get incredibly tiring. This would cause the fans to be too exhausted to care about some of the bigger matches on the card. After all, it is no easy task to sit in a seat from when the sun is still out until midnight.

There are ten championships on the WWE main roster, with most of them, if not all, being defended at the Show of Shows. Add in a couple of high-profile singles matches and the battle royals, and you are in for a very long night regardless.

Here is an attempt at a few ideas to condense some of the matches to streamline the WrestleMania card and make it more bearable for everyone watching.

#4 Don't spend too much time on Triple H vs Batista

The Game loves his WrestleMania screen time.

It seems like an annual ritual for Triple H to have a special entrance and a 30-minute featured match at WrestleMania. While the entrances are almost always cool to see, his matches do suffer from the bloated length.

His bouts against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in 2016 and 2017 respectively could have done with 5 to 10 minutes shaved off it, although the former would have still suffered. However, his mixed tag team match last year was excellent and went the perfect length at 20 minutes.

Hopefully, The Game's No Holds Barred match against Batista does not go past the 20-minute mark otherwise it could start to lumber a little bit, as well as wear out the crowd. A match similar to the one with Sting at WrestleMania 31, complete with shenanigans galore, would be perfect. Triple H would know, quality and length are not always positively correlated. Also, there are other matches on the show that the fans would rather see go beyond 20 minutes.

