WrestleMania 35: 4 WWE Superstars in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal who deserve better

There are some in the bout that just shouldn't be there

We are just days away from WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey, and so much of the WrestleMania card is still up in the air, but over the past few days, we've received some clarity about which performers will be competing in the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

While a place on the WWE WrestleMania card (albeit on the pre-show, likely) is something that should never be scoffed at, a bathroom break battle royal isn't exactly what anyone wants, and there are some superstars in the match who definitely deserve more.

While the 26 names that have been announced are mostly predictable, there are some in the bout that just shouldn't be there, and today we'll look into them. Here are 4 performers who deserve better than this match at WrestleMania 35.

#4 EC3

He sped through the NXT system, as it was clear that Vince McMahon wanted him on the main roster

EC3 is one of the most gifted performers in all of wrestling right now, and when he was given free rein to be himself on Impact, he was incredibly popular, but right now, it seems like the WWE have absolutely no idea what to do with the former Derrick Bateman.

After being released by the WWE, he made his way to Impact and become one of their hottest stars, and after improving on his already impressive body, it's clear that he was meant to be with the WWE, returning after several years away.

He sped through the NXT system, as it was clear that Vince McMahon wanted him on the main roster, but since his arrival on RAW, he's done absolutely nothing of note.

He's not the best in-ring worker in the company, but EC3 is effective as both a heel and a babyface and is one of the most naturally charismatic and entertaining performers out there. And while his booking has been bad enough to warrant a battle royal appearance, the performer himself deserves more.

