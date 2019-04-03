×
WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest questions if Kofi Kingston wins the WWE Championship

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.02K   //    03 Apr 2019, 20:31 IST

Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston is official for WrestleMania 35
Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston is official for WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston will challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship in one of the most anticipated matches of WrestleMania 35.

The New Day member became involved in the WWE title picture in early February when he was confirmed as a late replacement for the injured Mustafa Ali in the six-man Elimination Chamber match.

Five days prior to the pay-per-view, Kingston lasted over an hour in a gauntlet match involving the six Chamber participants before he was eliminated by AJ Styles. From there, ‘KofiMania’ took over and fans became more and more supportive of the former Intercontinental champion, especially after he came milliseconds away from defeating Bryan inside the Chamber.

Vince McMahon has even gotten involved in the storyline, notably before Fastlane when he removed Kingston from his one-on-one match against Bryan at the event and replaced him with Kevin Owens (and later Ali).

Since then, the WWE chairman has done everything in his power to prove that Kingston is merely a “B+ Player”, even making him (and his fellow New Day members) compete in gauntlet matches to book his ticket to WrestleMania. In the end, Big E and Xavier Woods helped their friend become the #1 contender again by winning a tag team gauntlet match, making Bryan vs. Kingston official for April 7.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the biggest questions that will need answering if, as expected, Kingston wins at MetLife Stadium.

#5 Will he have a short title reign?

AJ Styles held the WWE Championship for 371 days between November 2017 and November 2018. The interesting thing about his reign was that not only did he become the longest-reigning WWE champion in SmackDown history, but he was a babyface the entire time.

Modern-day babyface champions rarely hold WWE’s top titles for a lengthy period of time. In fact, Styles was the first good-guy WWE champion to hold the title for longer than 100 days since John Cena’s 133-day reign was ended by Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013.

Given that Styles broke the mould for a modern-day holder of one of WWE’s top titles, it will be interesting to see if Kingston enjoys a reign lasting 100+ days or if his title victory will simply be seen as a ‘WrestleMania moment’, as opposed to the start of a lengthy tenure as champion.

1 / 5 NEXT
