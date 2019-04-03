WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest reasons Vince McMahon didn't book Dean Ambrose

WrestleMania is just a few days away!

WrestleMania is just a few days away, and still, the WWE hasn't booked some of the top Superstars. The Undertaker, John Cena, and Dean Ambrose are some of the top names that are yet to receive a match for the show. There are some rumors that The Deadman and the Cenation Leader will be a part of WrestleMania, but an appearance by the Lunatic Fringe is not confirmed. He has been working for WWE for the past few years and has made a considerable name for himself.

But a few months ago, WWE announced that Ambrose (real name – Jonathan Good) would be leaving the company after the biggest show of the year. Some time ago, a rumor also claimed that Dean Ambrose wouldn't appear on WWE television, but it proved to be wrong. WWE did feature Ambrose on Raw, but now, it seems like he won't be getting a match at the Shows Of Shows.

Here are the top five reasons why Vince McMahon isn't interested in booking Dean Ambrose for WrestleMania 35.

#1 He is leaving WWE

Dean Ambrose will leave WWE this April

As obvious as it may sound, we can't deny the fact that Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE after WrestleMania. When the company officially announced that The Lunatic Fringe would be leaving WWE after April, some fans were confused and shocked at the same time. Some even thought that it is just a storyline to build hype for WrestleMania.

However, now it is looking more and more likely that this isn't a storyline but a real-life situation, and it's a no surprise that Ambrose isn't working WrestleMania - considering the fact that he will be leaving the company soon. It is also possible that the chairman of the board doesn't want Ambrose at WrestleMania because the latter won't be working for him afterward.

Even if the WWE had booked Ambrose for a match then what would it lead to? There isn't any room to tell a story? The way Vince is doing things right now is great and it wouldn't be a wise decision to use Ambrose in any of their shows now.

