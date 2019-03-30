WWE Rumors: John Cena set to face mystery opponent at WrestleMania

Will John Cena be at WrestleMania?

After it was announced that Kurt Angle's opponent for his final match at WWE WrestleMania would be Baron Corbin, a large section of fans believed that match was just a placeholder until WrestleMania where John Cena would be revealed as his real opponent.

John Cena is currently in Canada on set filming for his upcoming film. Cena's shoot is scheduled to get over just ahead of WrestleMania which does leave the door open for a match from the 16-time world champion.

As for Kurt Angle, he announced earlier this month that he will be wrestling his last match at WrestleMania in New York before revealing that he had chosen Baron Corbin as his final opponent to shut him up once and for all. Corbin and Angle have a history going back to when Corbin undermined Angle at every turn when the latter was RAW GM.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about WWE's potential plans for John Cena at WrestleMania saying that Cena had reportedly accepted a match already against a mystery opponent. Meltzer also stated that Cena would not be Kurt Angle's opponent. Here exactly what he said:

“He’s pretty much on the show in a match. He’s agreed to the match. I don’t know what the match is. The only thing I was told you know and it was reiterated to me this afternoon when I asked, it’s just like he’s agreed to the thing, but it’s not a — you know the scenario is done… it’s not Kurt Angle. It has nothing to do with Kurt Angle, but yeah.” H/T: RSN

We're now less than 10 days away from WrestleMania 35. Will John Cena wrestle and who will he face? We'll have to wait and see.

