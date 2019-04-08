×
WrestleMania 35: 5 Interesting Statistics You Need To Know Coming Out Of WrestleMania 2019

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    08 Apr 2019, 23:12 IST

It was a fantastic night of entertainment in New Jersey
It was a fantastic night of entertainment in New Jersey

WrestleMania 35 was the longest WWE pay-per-view in history and it contained a number of interesting swerves, spots and title changes. Despite the entire show amassing a run time of more than 7 hours, the show managed to keep the WWE Universe intrigued throughout from Cruiserweight title match through to Raw Women's Championship.

WrestleMania has always been a time of year for making history and the stats that came out of last night will follow many WWE superstars around for the rest of their career, so it's always nice to keep track of what records are attached to each superstar, since they pop up every now and then on Raw and SmackDown.

WrestleMania was a long show with 16 matches throughout so here are some of the most interesting statistics to come out of last night.

#5. Kofi Kingston Is Now A Grand Slam Champion

Kofi Kingston is the new WWE Champion!
Kofi Kingston is the new WWE Champion!

Kofi Kingston did the unthinkable last night at WrestleMania when he was able to overcome the odds and defeat Daniel Bryan despite the fact that he obviously wasn't the first choice to be part of the match.

Kingston picked up the win off Trouble In Paradise last night to become a Grand Slam Champion after finally being able to pick up the WWE Championship after more than a decade of pushing for the company to take him seriously.

Kingston is already a former Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champion, former three-time United States Champion, four-time Intercontinental Champion and now finally completes his Grand Slam by picking up WWE's most decorated Championship.

The group was at ringside to watch Kingston become Champion and celebrated the win by revealing a new shirt which is dedicated to Kofi Kingston becoming the new WWE Champion.


