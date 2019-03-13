WrestleMania 35: 5 legends WWE fans would love to see at WrestleMania

Ric Flair

WrestleMania is WWE's biggest night of the year, where the Vince McMahon-led promotion puts on a grand spectacle that puts to shame the biggest sporting events in the world.

WrestleMania 35 will see most of WWE's titles on the line, while there will also be quite a few exciting non-title matches like Batista vs Triple H, as well as Kurt Angle's final match in the WWE.

We will also have the RAW Women's title match where Ronda Rousey will defend her crown against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, while Seth Rollins will face The Beast, Brock Lesnar, for the Universal title.

The Show of Shows usually has something for everyone - from high-flying action, drama, epic storylines, reunions, as well as legends returning to add to the glamour of the event.

Let's take a look at 5 legends WWE fans would love to see at WrestleMania 35:

#1 John Cena

John Cena's feud last year at WrestleMania 34 seemed rushed and lacking enough creativity when he faced The Undertaker. Cena showed a desperate side of him, almost begging The Deadman to have a match with him at the Grandest Stage of Them All - WrestleMania.

Fans weren't sure if the match would happen as Cena was in the crowd before a referee told him that it was to take place. Cena was, uncharacteristically, squashed by 'Taker, and the match let down a lot of the fans.

Kurt Angle drops big hint on his WrestleMania 35 opponent in his farewell match

This year, it appears to be the same situation as WWE haven't hinted at or confirmed if Cena will appear at WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle, who announced that he will be wrestling his final match in the WWE at WrestleMania 35, listed John Cena as one of the possible opponents for his swansong match in the WWE.

A Cena-Angle match would make complete sense considering Cena's first opponent in WWE was Kurt Angle, way back in 2002

