WrestleMania 35: 5 WWE opponents for John Cena

Could the new US Champion face Cena at WrestleMania?

John Cena. Love him or hate him, the man is a modern-day legend.

Having won his first of 16 World Championships at WrestleMania 21, the West Newbury star was quickly thrust into the main event scene, and became the poster boy of WWE.

Even in 2019, with Cena as a part-time Superstar, his appearance as a free agent instantly gives shows a much bigger feel to them.

And yet, Cena is without an opponent for WrestleMania, and with the showcase drawing nearer, some fans are starting to wonder whether Cena will appear at the show at all.

WrestleMania without Cena hasn't been seen since 2003, and there's no shortage of Superstars who'd love to face him.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could find themselves taking on Big Match John on the biggest stage of them all.

#5 Daniel Bryan

Cena and Daniel Bryan battled in the main event of Summerslam 2013.

The reigning WWE Champion, Bryan and Cena certainly have a history together.

At Summerslam 2013, Bryan truly arrived as a main event player when he defeated Cena, clean, no less, to capture the title.

Since that fateful August night, a lot has changed. Cena is no longer the full-time star he once was, instead focussing more so on his budding acting career.

It is Bryan though, that has undergone a much more dramatic change, becoming one of WWE's most despised villains.

A feud between the two has been done before, but not like this, and could lead to some truly excellent matches.

With that said, many are expecting (and hoping) for Bryan to face Kofi Kingston, after the New Day star was pulled from the main event of Fastlane.

With Kofi-Bryan a strong possibility, don't bet on this one.

