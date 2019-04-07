×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 5 potential finishes for Shane McMahon vs The Miz - Falls Count Anywhere

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.65K   //    07 Apr 2019, 18:53 IST

WrestleMania 35: Shane McMahon vs The Miz
WrestleMania 35: Shane McMahon vs The Miz

Shane McMahon and The Miz are about face each other at WWE WrestleMania 35 in what is sure to be a grudge match.

The two men were once best friends and the Tag Team Champions, but since then, they have lost everything -- their Tag Team Titles as well as their friendship.

After they won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Royal Rumble, it appeared that things were going well for them. Unfortunately, that would not last.

They lost their SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a match to the Usos, and things only went downhill from there. They lost their matches on the shows, but it appeared that they were in with a chance to defeat the Usos at WWE Fastlane 2019.

However, things did not work out, and they lost their match at WWE Fastlane after Miz missed a splash and got caught with a roll-up pin by the Usos, leading to him losing the match once again.

Shane McMahon snapped and attacked the Miz, choking him and beating him up in front of his father. He even put hands on the father of Miz, elevating their rivalry even further.

In this article, we will discuss 5 potential finishes for The Miz vs Shane McMahon.

#5 The Miz beats Shane McMahon

The Miz might send a message to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania
The Miz might send a message to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania

The Miz is facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

WrestleMania is usually a show where WWE likes to send their fans back home happy. The perfect result for them to achieve this end would be the Miz defeating Shane McMahon via outwrestling him.

This is a match where there is a grudge involved. When a grudge involving a family member is usually involved, matches become far more brutal -- such as Shawn Michaels vs Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned Match after Jericho punched Michaels' wife.

The match could be one which is satisfying for the Miz and the WWE audience, with the Miz defeating Shane McMahon.

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 SaNiTY The Miz Shane McMahon
Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz - Falls Count Anywhere Preview
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Booking The Ultimate Dream Card With Early Predictions
RELATED STORY
Best & Worst of SmackDown before WrestleMania 35- Kofi Kingston signs his contract
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from this week's SmackDown Live (April 2, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Predicting the rest of the entrants in the 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
RELATED STORY
Early Prediction: 3 Reasons why The Miz will beat Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Storyline advancements that could lead to The Miz vs Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Roles for Vince McMahon on the show
RELATED STORY
7 Possible opponents to retire Kurt Angle at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 undercard matches that could steal the show
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us