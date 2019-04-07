WrestleMania 35: 5 potential finishes for Shane McMahon vs The Miz - Falls Count Anywhere

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.65K // 07 Apr 2019, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 35: Shane McMahon vs The Miz

Shane McMahon and The Miz are about face each other at WWE WrestleMania 35 in what is sure to be a grudge match.

The two men were once best friends and the Tag Team Champions, but since then, they have lost everything -- their Tag Team Titles as well as their friendship.

After they won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Royal Rumble, it appeared that things were going well for them. Unfortunately, that would not last.

They lost their SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a match to the Usos, and things only went downhill from there. They lost their matches on the shows, but it appeared that they were in with a chance to defeat the Usos at WWE Fastlane 2019.

However, things did not work out, and they lost their match at WWE Fastlane after Miz missed a splash and got caught with a roll-up pin by the Usos, leading to him losing the match once again.

Shane McMahon snapped and attacked the Miz, choking him and beating him up in front of his father. He even put hands on the father of Miz, elevating their rivalry even further.

In this article, we will discuss 5 potential finishes for The Miz vs Shane McMahon.

#5 The Miz beats Shane McMahon

The Miz might send a message to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania

The Miz is facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

WrestleMania is usually a show where WWE likes to send their fans back home happy. The perfect result for them to achieve this end would be the Miz defeating Shane McMahon via outwrestling him.

This is a match where there is a grudge involved. When a grudge involving a family member is usually involved, matches become far more brutal -- such as Shawn Michaels vs Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned Match after Jericho punched Michaels' wife.

The match could be one which is satisfying for the Miz and the WWE audience, with the Miz defeating Shane McMahon.

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement