WrestleMania 35: 5 potential shockers WWE might have planned for the PPV

WrestleMania is right around the corner

WrestleMania is as most would call it, the culmination of the storylines that have been building up for close to a year and it is the point where every storyline, every feud, and every fight reaches its exclamation mark. It is the biggest PPV of the year and is undoubtedly the biggest spectacle in the world of professional wrestling.

Every year there are many matches for which the result is a foregone conclusion and the audience is just going through the motions in the match only to in the end have the rug slipped from underneath and have a complete shocker of a result instead.

For instance, just look at last year's main event where Roman Reigns was finally expected to slay the beast and take the title, but as it turned out Brock Lesnar yet again got the pin and a victory which left everyone in a bit of shock.

This year WWE might have a few tricks up its sleeves and might be looking to slip in a few shocks here and there. Here is a list of 5 potential shockers WWE might have in store for the fans at WrestleMania.

#1 Charlotte wins the title

What if it's the third wheel that actually takes the title?

Well, if this happens there's going to be a riot because Becky Lynch is an out and out favorite to win the main event and with both the titles on the line, the image of her standing tall with both titles on each shoulder is an image that most of the fans would be really looking forward to as it would in essence cap off what has been a year of meteoric rise for Becky Lynch as compared to where she was last year.

But then you look at what WWE did last year and how they changed the ending to keep the Beast at the top, then you think something like that is not really beyond the realms of possibility at WrestleMania.

And it is tempting as well for WWE as it could just set them up for a further year-long feud with Charlotte getting so much heat and Becky getting so much sympathy that the crowd would really get behind her and could trigger new chapters of the Charlotte-Becky feud.

