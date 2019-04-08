WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons why Braun Strowman won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

What does the win mean for the Monster Among Men?

WrestleMania 35 is underway. It's such an honor to analyze the matches as they happen and share my thoughts with all you guys. Firstly, I thank you for reading. This is a special event and I know we're all equally excited to watch WrestleMania 35.

Let's begin with the Kickoff Show which has just concluded. We saw Carmella win the Women's battle royal in a victory that nobody saw coming. We even saw Dash and Dawson lose the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships in a massive upset.

But then, why did the obvious thing happen and why was Braun Strowman awarded the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy? Let me try and make sense of the whole situation in this very article.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 The only real storyline in the whole match

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal consisted of many top tier WWE superstars and some from the mid card too, but none of them really had a story going in. Like it or not, the only real story going into the match was the one between Strowman and the two guys from Saturday Night Live. And this is why this was the central focus of the entire match.

While it may not be fair to the other competitors in the match, it was only ever about these three men. The others were a supporting cast who were in this match just to make Strowman look good, and appear absolutely unstoppable indeed. Which is also why these three men were the last three men in the match.

Maybe the next year's edition of Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be more competitive. But this year had just one real story.

