WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons Why Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan promises to steal the show

Daniel Bryan will defend his title against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 is on the door as we are this close to witnessing the gigantic event live from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The WWE Universe has been delighted through the course of this eventful buildup to Mania and the fact that it is just about to happen is simply mesmerizing.

The card is stacked up with pulsating clashes as the grandest stage of them all promises to be utterly sensational courtesy of the high-profile match-ups set to take place.

While there are many iconic battles to be witnessed at the showcase of immortals, there remains one of the lot which surely ranks amongst the most fascinating bouts. Yes, we are talking about the clash for the WWE Championship.

The top prize is at stake as Kofi Kingston takes on Daniel Bryan to fulfil his dream and become the new WWE Champion at the grandest stage of them all.

There are many reasons to be excited about this matchup and here we've compiled a top 5 list as to why Bryan vs Kofi promises to steal the show:

#5 The most eventful feud

The New Day

While the Raw Women's Championship has been the hot topic on Raw throughout the Road to WrestleMania, things have caught the attention of many on the blue brand as well, courtesy of the captivating storyline involving Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston as the focal point.

Daniel Bryan, the reigning WWE Champion has been the top heel on SmackDown Live as the former GM of the blue brand has been impressing the WWE Universe with his evil wicked side. Bryan's opponent for Mania is Kofi Kingston who's enjoying the backing of the WWE Universe as the fans truly believe that the Jamaican deserves his overdue World Title reign.

Kofi's rise to prominence has been simply stunning and has given birth to what many call as the Kofi-Mania! The Kofi-Bryan feud has had numerous twists and turns as over the past few weeks, we've seen literally everything there is to see.

After numerous gauntlet matches, some thrilling promos and more, we now have Kofi Kingston to face Daniel Bryan at the Showcase of Immortals

