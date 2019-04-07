×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons Why Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan promises to steal the show

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
75   //    07 Apr 2019, 00:36 IST

Daniel Bryan will defend his title against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35
Daniel Bryan will defend his title against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 is on the door as we are this close to witnessing the gigantic event live from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The WWE Universe has been delighted through the course of this eventful buildup to Mania and the fact that it is just about to happen is simply mesmerizing.

The card is stacked up with pulsating clashes as the grandest stage of them all promises to be utterly sensational courtesy of the high-profile match-ups set to take place.

While there are many iconic battles to be witnessed at the showcase of immortals, there remains one of the lot which surely ranks amongst the most fascinating bouts. Yes, we are talking about the clash for the WWE Championship.

The top prize is at stake as Kofi Kingston takes on Daniel Bryan to fulfil his dream and become the new WWE Champion at the grandest stage of them all.

There are many reasons to be excited about this matchup and here we've compiled a top 5 list as to why Bryan vs Kofi promises to steal the show:


#5 The most eventful feud

The New Day
The New Day

While the Raw Women's Championship has been the hot topic on Raw throughout the Road to WrestleMania, things have caught the attention of many on the blue brand as well, courtesy of the captivating storyline involving Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston as the focal point.

Daniel Bryan, the reigning WWE Champion has been the top heel on SmackDown Live as the former GM of the blue brand has been impressing the WWE Universe with his evil wicked side. Bryan's opponent for Mania is Kofi Kingston who's enjoying the backing of the WWE Universe as the fans truly believe that the Jamaican deserves his overdue World Title reign.

Kofi's rise to prominence has been simply stunning and has given birth to what many call as the Kofi-Mania! The Kofi-Bryan feud has had numerous twists and turns as over the past few weeks, we've seen literally everything there is to see.

After numerous gauntlet matches, some thrilling promos and more, we now have Kofi Kingston to face Daniel Bryan at the Showcase of Immortals

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 New Day Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible twists in the Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan match
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Daniel Bryan - Kofi Kingston feud is the best rivalry in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Potential reasons why Kofi Kingston won't win at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Predictions: WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons Why Kofi Kingston will win the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest questions if Kofi Kingston wins the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: What if Kofi Kingston really isn’t challenging Daniel Bryan?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kofi Kingston should win the WWE title at WrestleMania 35, not Fastlane
RELATED STORY
3 Shocking Ways Kofi Kingston Could Get A WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 reasons why Big E & Xavier Woods are almost sure to cost Kofi Kingston the WWE title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us