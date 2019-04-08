×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.80K   //    08 Apr 2019, 07:56 IST

It's all done and dusted. In the culmination of an incredible 11-year journey, Kofi Kingston has officially become WWE Champion. He defeated Daniel Bryan in one of the best WrestleMania matches in a long time. It was also an extremely emotional contest.

Kofi Kingston kicked out of the running knee for the second time, with the move itself being kicked out of all but three times or so. Ultimately, Daniel Bryan did an incredible job in the feud and an incredible job in putting Kofi Kingston over.

He hasn't really gotten the credit he deserves, because his heel run has been nothing short of incredible. The fact of the matter is that this match was never planned in the first place. It was the perfect payoff because this has been by far the best story all WrestleMania. While the match started off slow, it got much hotter.

Kofi Kingston is now WWE champion. Let that sink in. Here's why he won!

#5. The culmination of an epic storyline

Enter caption
Enter caption

As we mentioned, this has been the best storyline this WrestleMania. It all took place unexpectedly, but the crowd got behind Kofi Kingston pretty quickly and it showed when 80,000 people chanted for Kofi and The New Day.

Simply put, the storyline was too good not to have a payoff. We've seen the example of the wrong person going over multiple times, with Booker T and Triple H at WrestleMania XIX being the prime example of that.

That was the case of the wrong person going over and WWE knew that if they were to do that this time, it would have caused a lot of outrage. Moreover, the storyline would have felt completely pointless with no payoff.

At least, it's a good thing that WWE decided to keep the fans happy by having him win.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons Why Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan promises to steal the show
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: 3 possible twists in the Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan match
RELATED STORY
3 Potential reasons why Kofi Kingston won't win at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Wrestlemania 35: 5 possible endings for Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship) 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 Reasons Why Kofi Kingston will win the WWE Championship at the Show of Shows
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest questions if Kofi Kingston wins the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Most-likely feuds for Kofi Kingston after he wins the WWE championship at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Kofi Kingston should win the WWE title at WrestleMania 35, not Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Predictions: WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us