WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.80K // 08 Apr 2019, 07:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's all done and dusted. In the culmination of an incredible 11-year journey, Kofi Kingston has officially become WWE Champion. He defeated Daniel Bryan in one of the best WrestleMania matches in a long time. It was also an extremely emotional contest.

Kofi Kingston kicked out of the running knee for the second time, with the move itself being kicked out of all but three times or so. Ultimately, Daniel Bryan did an incredible job in the feud and an incredible job in putting Kofi Kingston over.

He hasn't really gotten the credit he deserves, because his heel run has been nothing short of incredible. The fact of the matter is that this match was never planned in the first place. It was the perfect payoff because this has been by far the best story all WrestleMania. While the match started off slow, it got much hotter.

Kofi Kingston is now WWE champion. Let that sink in. Here's why he won!

#5. The culmination of an epic storyline

Enter caption

As we mentioned, this has been the best storyline this WrestleMania. It all took place unexpectedly, but the crowd got behind Kofi Kingston pretty quickly and it showed when 80,000 people chanted for Kofi and The New Day.

Simply put, the storyline was too good not to have a payoff. We've seen the example of the wrong person going over multiple times, with Booker T and Triple H at WrestleMania XIX being the prime example of that.

That was the case of the wrong person going over and WWE knew that if they were to do that this time, it would have caused a lot of outrage. Moreover, the storyline would have felt completely pointless with no payoff.

At least, it's a good thing that WWE decided to keep the fans happy by having him win.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement