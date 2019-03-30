WrestleMania 35: 5 reasons why Ronda Rousey could retain her Raw Women's Title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte

Charlotte, Becky, and Ronda

WrestleMania 35 will feature the main event match between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey. So far, the Road To WrestleMania has been quite unstable. Match cards are changing almost every week. WWE thought that it would create excitement among the fans for this visual extravaganza, but it seems like it has only created more confusion.

However, right now, one thing is for sure that women's are going to headline this blockbuster pay-per-view. Many fans have also speculated that the Irish Lasskicker will become the new Raw Women's Champion at 'Mania. Although it is what the majority of fans think, I believe that Vince McMahon could pull few strings and change the result of this match.

In this article, I will present five reasons why Ronda Rousey could retain her Raw Women's Championship from the jaws of Becky and Charlotte Flair.

#5 Becky Lynch might beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship instead

Becky Lynch - Former SmackDown Women's Champion

Even though we are going to see Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, a majority of fans don't want a triple threat match. The WWE Universe wants to see Becky vs. Ronda one-on-one, which isn't happening.

It is almost certain that Lynch will win the Raw Women's Championship at the grandest stage by defeating Ronda Rousey. However, what if it isn't the case? I'm not saying that Lynch will not win the match. She is the favorite and probably will win the match, in my opinion. However, don't forget that Charlotte is also in this rivalry.

If Lynch were to defeat Ronda at WrestleMania then why WWE added Charlotte to the match? Maybe they want her to take the pin at the Shows of Shows. By this approach, not only the creative team would continue Ronda's undefeated streak (pinfall or submission) but Lynch will also become the new SmackDown's Women's Champion if this rumor proves to be true.

