WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon adding a unique twist to Championship match at Wrestlemania 35?

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
855   //    29 Mar 2019, 17:08 IST

Wrestlemania 35
Wrestlemania 35

What's the story?

The fate of the SmackDown Women's Championship has been clouded in confusion ever since Charlotte Flair beat Asuka--out of the blue-- for the title on SmackDown Live this week.

WWE had initially announced a number one contender's match for the SmackDown Women's Championship but decided to, instead, take the belt off Asuka for no apparent reason.

While fans believe that Charlotte Flair winning the championship may result in the Wrestlemania main event match being turned into a title unification match, Vince McMahon seems to have other plans.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is set to face Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 35-- the first ever women's match which will be main eventing the Grand Show.

There have been reports stating that WWE may be planning to unify the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship at Wrestlemania; however, that does not seem to be the case.

Also Read: Rumor-killer on Asuka's plans for Wrestlemania 35

The heart of the matter

As per WON( Via Cagesideseats.com), the idea is not to merge the Championships, rather it’s likely that they will announce that whoever gets pinned loses their title, be it Rousey with the Raw title or Charlotte Flair with the SmackDown title.

But this leads us to more questions than answers. What if Lynch gets pinned?. Is the match no longer exclusively for the RAW Women's Championship?

We will just have to wait and see what logical explanation WWE can offer.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair is scheduled to make an address regarding the SmackDown Women's Championship on RAW this week, and hopefully, we will get our answers.

WWE has really done a poor job of booking the Triple Threat match which has now become a convoluted and over-booked mess.

Also Read: WWE Legend rips into WWE because of Triple H 


