WWE News: WWE Legend rips into WWE because of Triple H

Sting and HHH.

What's the story?

WWE legend and former commentator, Jim Ross, discussed a variety of topics on his recent podcast including Baron Corbin facing Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 35, and Triple H going over Sting in their clash at Wrestlemania 31.

In case you didn't know...

Sting was a WCW Icon and for the longest time, he was the biggest star to have never worked for WWE. That all changed when the Icon joined WWE in 2014.

Sting's return match was that against Triple H which took place at Wrestlemania 31. Most fans believed that Sting would be given the win, if nothing else, out of respect; but it was, in fact, Triple H who came out victorious.

The heart of the matter

Here is what the Hall of Famer had to say on the matter (H/T Credit: 411Mania):

Well, he should not have lost at WrestleMania. I didn’t understand [it]. It helped nobody. It wasn’t a feel good moment. Handshake or no handshake, it was poor strategy, poor booking, in my opinion. And if it got over like a million bucks, I would’ve said, ‘well, they’ve got it! They were right and I was wrong’. I just don’t believe that is the case this time. He needed to get some wins. People wanted to see Sting win in a WWE and why Sting was not allowed to win in a WWE ring is unfathomable.

On Baron Corbin being chosen as Kurt Angle's Wrestlemania 35 opponent:

Hey, I want to tell you I have no issues with Baron Corbin. I think he has got a lot of potential. I think he has a significant and visible upside. He’s just not there yet. That’s not a knock, but the issue that I said on Twitter, @JRsBBQ, that I was underwhelmed with the choice of opponents for Kurt Angle’s retirement match had nothing to do with ability, the work ethic, the passion of performing of Baron Corbin. Nothing! Not even the same time zone. It has everything to do with how you honor Kurt Angle going out.

What's next?

JR will most likely be leaving WWE in order to join AEW in the near future as per recent reports.

