WWE Rumors: 17-year WWE veteran to return and interfere in Elias' Wrestlemania 35 segment

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.08K   //    28 Mar 2019, 01:50 IST

Vince is planning something big
Vince is planning something big

What's the story?

With Wrestlemania just a week away after this Sunday, there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered by WWE - like what role will John Cena be playing at The Grandest Stage Of Them All?

While reports have confirmed that The Champ will indeed be a part of Wrestlemania 35, the exact plans for him have been clouded.

However, Brad Shephard had some answers for us on the Oh You Didn't Know Podcast.

In case you didn't know...

The former 5-time US Champion, John Cena hasn't been seen on RAW or SmackDown after his appearance at the very first edition of Smackdown in 2019, where he teamed up with The Man Becky Lynch.

John Cena did not have an official match at last years Wrestlemania either but did end up having an impromptu match against The Undertaker which he lost in a matter of minutes.

The heart of the matter

While Elias again finds himself without a match at Wrestlemania, WWE have announced that Elias will be having a musical performance at the show.

Elias' current gimmick entails that he always gets interrupted during his performances and it looks like Vince McMahon is planning John Cena to be the one to ruin Elias' performance at Wrestlemania. This interruption could end up turning into a match as well.

Brad Shephard stated that "WWE are considering having John Cena interrupt Elias’ performance at WrestleMania"

What's next?

Elias and John Cena have had a short-lived program in the past, and it would be a great rub for Elias to be part of a segment or a match with John Cena at the biggest show of the year.

Advertisement

Do you think Elias is the best opponent for John Cena at Wrestlemania? tell us in the comments!

Also Read: 3-Time WWE Champion reveals career-changing advice he gave Becky Lynch




