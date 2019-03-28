WWE News: 3-Time WWE Champion calls Becky Lynch the "biggest name in our business"

Is The Man the biggest name?

What's the story?

Mick Foley was recently interviewed by Sky News and talked about a variety of topic including comparisons between Becky Lynch and Stone Cold, and the advice he had given Becky Lynch.

Foley also mentioned that there would be huge unrest among the fans had WWE not made the RAW Women's Championship match the main event at Wrestlemania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Mick Foley is a former 3-time WWE Champion and a Hall of Famer. He was the RAW General Manager after the brand split in 2016 but was soon removed by commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

The heart of the matter

Here is what the WWE Legend had to say about Lynch being the biggest star today:

"I believe their time has come. Becky Lynch has succeeded in becoming the biggest name in our business and I think that's great," Foley said. "She's a good friend, she's a wonderful person and it couldn't happen to a nicer lass."

He also revealed what advice he gave The Man when she was being pushed into the main event scene:

I go back to my messages about eight or nine months ago and when she came to me for some advice I told her to be patient and to be ready. Then when she got the opportunity, she ran with it like nobody I've ever seen, like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

What's next?

Becky Lynch will be taking on Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 35 for the RAW Women's Championship.

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

