WWE News: Shawn Michaels praises controversial Superstar WWE ignored for years

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.45K // 27 Mar 2019, 19:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shawn Michaels

What's the story?

The HeartBreak Kid, Shawn Michaels recently had an interview with comicbook.com, where he discussed his second Hall of Fame induction, DX and Chyna among other things.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels is one of the most coveted WWE Superstars of all time and arguably the best in-ring competitor to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

While Michaels has had a spectacular singles run, his major role during the Attitude Era was as part of the faction Degeneration-X, along with Triple H and Chyna. The faction was later joined by X-Pac, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn.

The heart of the matter

With Degeneration being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Shawn Michaels will become a two-time HOF; here is what he had to say:

And of course, it never hurts to be one of (four) guys that are two time Hall of Famers, but that’s … again, this stuff has been exciting for me since about 1993, when I did far better than I was ever supposed to do

On Chyna being the most deserving DX member to go into the HOF:

Of all the people in this group, and D-Generation X as a whole is deserving, but I don’t think there’s anybody that would argue that Joanie (Laurer, Chyna’s real name) is not the most deserving of (an induction)

On whether Chyna should have gotten a solo induction:

I mean not that I get a vote, but if I did I certainly would vote for her. That’s obviously up to people a lot more powerful than me to make those decisions, but yes, do I think she’s deserving of it? You bet, any day of the week and twice on Sunday. If this is a gateway to that, or opens the door to that, you certainly wouldn’t get any argument out of me, that’s for sure

Advertisement

(H/T Credit: Lordsofpain.net)

What's next?

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be taking place on the 6th of April, 2019.

Also Read: Backstage reason why Charlotte Flair won the Smackdown Women's title ahead of WrestleMania 35

Advertisement