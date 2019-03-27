WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Charlotte Flair won the Smackdown Women's title ahead of WrestleMania 35

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.61K // 27 Mar 2019, 12:12 IST

Wooo!

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair is the new SmackDown Women's Champion, as random as it is. Flair won the belt on Smackdown much to the shock of the entire WWE Universe.

While speculation is rampant as to why WWE took such a drastic and unforeseen call, there are reports that may make things clear.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is currently involved in a three-way feud with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey over the RAW Women's Championship. The match has officially been announced as the first ever women's main event at Wrestlemania.

Already a former multi-time Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair faced Asuka in a rematch of last year's Wrestlemania on SmackDown Live, and much like their first encounter, came out victorious -- becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion.

With her eight Championship win, Charlotte Flair now holds the record for the most number of reigns as a Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

While the match and the subsequent title change may be looked at as a rather random occurrence and rash booking; that might not actually be the case.

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, WWE may be planning a title unification for the Women's Championships at Wrestlemania 35.

This would actually make a lot of sense, as the SmackDown Women's Championship had been neglected ever since Asuka had won the belt. There seemed to have been no plans for the title at Wrestlemania either.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair will take on Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 35, which takes place on the 7th April, 2019.

While fans are already speculating that Asuka might be leaving WWE soon, nothing has been confirmed by reports as of now.

Do you think WWE made the right decision? tell us in the comments!

