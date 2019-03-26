WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle's backstage "deal" with WWE revealed

While the WWE Universe is still reeling from the shock of Kurt Angle "choosing" Baron Corbin as his final opponent at Wrestlemania 35, the former Olympic Gold Medalist continues to compete against some of the top athletes on RAW and SmackDown leading up to the event.

In what is being called his retirement tour, Angle has so far faced off against Chad Gable and Samoa Joe and will be taking on AJ Styles on SmackDown Live.

While it was WWE that decided Kurt Angle's Wrestlemania opponent, it is being reported that Angle has been allowed to pick his opponents for RAW and SmackDown leading his retirement at the grand stage.

Kurt Angle is a WWE Veteran and apart from being a multi-time WWE Champion, is also the only Olympic Gold Medalist in WWE.

After an almost 20-year-long career, Angle announced a few weeks back that his match at Wrestlemania 35 will be his last, and the Hall of Famer will hang up his boots after.

Kurt Angle chose his rival Baron Corbin as his opponent, stating that defeating Corbin in his last match is what will truly make him happy.

As per Dave Meltzer of WON, and carried by outlets like WrestlingInc.com, the deal is that Angle is legitimately able to ask for the opponents he wants to face, he did not get to choose his Wrestlemania 35 opponent.

While in storyline Kurt Angle has handpicked Baron Corbin, it looks like the reality is far from it.

Kurt Angle will be facing his long-time friend AJ Styles on SmackDown Live and Rey Mysterio on RAW next week before he clashes with Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35 in his final match.

