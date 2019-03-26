WWE News: Bray Wyatt gets an intriguing new look ahead of his return (Photos)

Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

The eater of worlds Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE Television for well over eight months now; last seen in July on an edition of RAW competing as part of his Tag Team with Matt Hardy.

While Hardy had to take time off to rehabilitate his injuries, Wyatt was also written off due to the disbanding of their team. Matt Hardy has already returned to SmackDown whereas there is no update on when Wyatt will be returning.

However, a recent image of him has surfaced in which the former WWE Champion can be seen sporting a new look. Maybe that is an indication of a return happening soon.

Bray Wyatt

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt made his debut in WWE in 2010, then known as Husky Harris part of the stable Nexus.

However, his real career began the leader of the Wyatt Family in 2013 along with Rowan and Harper. The trio made quite a mark for themselves and was later joined by The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Ever since Wyatt lost his WWE Championship to Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 33, he has been drifting in the mid-card having lackadaisical feuds every now and then.

After feuding with Woken Matt Hardy for a brief period, Wyatt joined hands with Hardy helping him win the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 34.

The heart of the matter

While Bray Wyatt makes it a point to keep teasing his return via his cryptic Twitter posts, there has been no real confirmation of when and where the Eater of Worlds will return.

However, a new look definitely gives rise to speculation that the return will be in the near future:

Run!

What's next?

It is quite possible that Bray Wyatt will be one of the surprising returns that take place every year on the RAW after Wrestlemania, as there really isn't much for the 31-year-old to do before The Showcase of Immortals.

