×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Bray Wyatt gets an intriguing new look ahead of his return (Photos)

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.60K   //    26 Mar 2019, 18:53 IST

Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt

What's the story?

The eater of worlds Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE Television for well over eight months now; last seen in July on an edition of RAW competing as part of his Tag Team with Matt Hardy.

While Hardy had to take time off to rehabilitate his injuries, Wyatt was also written off due to the disbanding of their team. Matt Hardy has already returned to SmackDown whereas there is no update on when Wyatt will be returning.

However, a recent image of him has surfaced in which the former WWE Champion can be seen sporting a new look. Maybe that is an indication of a return happening soon.

Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt made his debut in WWE in 2010, then known as Husky Harris part of the stable Nexus.

However, his real career began the leader of the Wyatt Family in 2013 along with Rowan and Harper. The trio made quite a mark for themselves and was later joined by The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Ever since Wyatt lost his WWE Championship to Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 33, he has been drifting in the mid-card having lackadaisical feuds every now and then.

After feuding with Woken Matt Hardy for a brief period, Wyatt joined hands with Hardy helping him win the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 34.

The heart of the matter

While Bray Wyatt makes it a point to keep teasing his return via his cryptic Twitter posts, there has been no real confirmation of when and where the Eater of Worlds will return.

Advertisement

However, a new look definitely gives rise to speculation that the return will be in the near future:

Run!
Run!

What's next?

It is quite possible that Bray Wyatt will be one of the surprising returns that take place every year on the RAW after Wrestlemania, as there really isn't much for the 31-year-old to do before The Showcase of Immortals.

Also Read: 29-year-old returning after 2 years for Championship match at Wrestlemania 35?



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bray Wyatt Luke Harper
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE Rumors: Interesting Update On The Return Of Bray Wyatt
RELATED STORY
Bray Wyatt News: WWE fighting indie talent for Sister Abigail trademark
RELATED STORY
Bray Wyatt Rumor Mill: Update on WWE Superstar's return to action
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage news on Bray Wyatt's return
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt says he'll be back soon
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt has been missing from WWE television
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns at live event
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt says goodbye in a series of cryptic posts during RAW
RELATED STORY
Getting Ready to Rumble: Potential 2019 WWE Royal Rumble Winners: Bray Wyatt
RELATED STORY
5 Storylines to bring Bray Wyatt back into the WWE roster 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us