WWE Rumors: 29-year-old returning after 2 years for Championship match at Wrestlemania 35?

Wrestlemania 35

What's the story?

With Wrestlemania right around the corner, every Superstar is hoping to get on the main card. And even though, the Wrestlemania 35 card is rumored to have around 17 matches, some of the Superstars will be left out.

Reports had suggested that WWE is not planning to have the RAW Tag Team Championships defended at the Grandest Stage this year. However, Dash Wilder of The Revival seems to think otherwise.

In case you didn't know...

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, better known as The Revival, are the current RAW Tag Team Champions - which they won defeating Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.

Unfortunately, the RAW Tag Team division has taken a backseat and is merely an afterthought as of now. Currently stuck in a lackadaisical run as Champions, The Revival is in desperate need of an engaging feud.

The heart of the matter

Here is the Tweet sent out by Dash Wilder, giving rise to speculation regarding their match at Wrestlemania 35:

We’ll probably face @RobGronkowski and Mojo at Mania. — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) March 24, 2019

Rob Gronkowski is a former American football tight end who has retired recently. The 29-year-old has played for New England Patriots his entire career in the NFL.

Gronk made a special appearance at Wrestlemania 33 during the Andre The Giant Battle Royal where he helped his friend, Mojo Rawley pick up the win.

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on the 7th of April, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show will be main evented by the RAW Women's Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

We will have to wait and see if WWE will be signing Rob Gronkowski in the coming weeks, and have Dash Wilder's statements come true.

Would you want to see this match at Wrestlemania 35? Tell us in the comments!

