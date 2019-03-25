WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 35 plans for Dean Ambrose revealed

The end?

What's the story?

As has been announced by WWE themselves, Dean Ambrose will not be signing again with the company. The Lunatic Fringe made it known in advance that he will not be continuing with WWE once his contract is up.

This has led to a lot of speculation regarding Ambrose's possible match or role at WrestleMania, and it looks like there is some major bad news in store for his fans in that regard.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, however, has been severely underutilized by the company and failed to live up to his potential on many occasions. His run as WWE Champion was criticized by many and relegated him to the mid-card ever since.

Even his recent heel turn could not save his dwindling career.

Ambrose teamed up with his Shield brothers at Fastlane to pick up a win against Lashley, Corbin, and McIntyre; but suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of the Scottish Psychopath the very next day on RAW and hasn't been seen since.

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, Dean Ambrose will not be featured on WWE TV anymore and will not be working Wrestlemania 35 either.

Unfortunately, this means that we have seen the last of Dean Ambrose in WWE -- at least for the near future.

WWE will likely attribute his absence to the beatdown he received at the hands of Drew McIntyre, which will help add fuel to the feud between Roman Reigns and The former Intercontinental Champion.

What's next?

Roman Reigns will most probably be facing Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 35. As for Ambrose, we will just have to wait and see what his next endeavor will be.

