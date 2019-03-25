×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Wrestlemania 35: 5 officially announced matches that will likely be changed before Wrestlemania

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.21K   //    25 Mar 2019, 17:08 IST

The Showcase of Immortals
The Showcase of Immortals

We are currently on the road to WrestleMania, and getting very close to the destination. While the current card is generating a mixed reaction from fans and critics, there is no doubt that the build has been sub-par considering WWE's standards, and the sheer excitement generated during WrestleMania season.

The only two matches that have had some proper build are the RAW Women's Championship match - which is et to headline Wrestlemania this year - and Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship which hasn't even been announced officially as of now.

With rumors floating around stating 'mania will have more than 16 matches this year, a lot of the matches are still waiting to be added to the card.

Even the matches announced as of now are not set in stone; let us take a look at the changes that could be made to 5 officially announced matches before Wrestlemania 35 comes around:

#5 Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin


When Kurt Angle announced a few weeks back, that he will be calling off his Wrestling career after Wrestlemania 35, the WWE Universe was abuzz with speculation of who Angle would choose as his very last opponent.

It came as a rude shock to everyone when Angle announced that it would, in fact, be his rival Baron Corbin who he'd like to face at the Grand Stage. There has been a lot of resentment ever since the announcement was made, and it was even reported that Angle is not happy with the match himself.

There has been speculation regarding the possibility of WWE changing the match due to the backlash, and Kurt Angle might actually get a new opponent for Wrestlemania 35.

While many fans believe that John Cena would be perfect for the role, I honestly believe that anyone would be a better choice than Corbin at this point.

Also Read: Reports confirm John Cena's match at Wrestlemania 35



1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Triple H Batista
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
WWE Wrestlemania 35: Officially Announced Matches and Segments 
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 WWE matches That Could Bring the House Down 
RELATED STORY
WWE Wrestlemania 35: Officially Announced Matches and Segments so far
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 4 matches that could be confirmed in the coming week
RELATED STORY
3 matches that could steal the show at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Few important WrestleMania 35 matches to be reportedly canceled 
RELATED STORY
5 matches that could possibly steal the spotlight at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches WWE might book for WrestleMania 35 in the upcoming week
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Another major Championship match to be added to the Wrestlemania 35 card
RELATED STORY
3 Matches that could steal the show at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us