WWE Wrestlemania 35: 5 officially announced matches that will likely be changed before Wrestlemania

The Showcase of Immortals

We are currently on the road to WrestleMania, and getting very close to the destination. While the current card is generating a mixed reaction from fans and critics, there is no doubt that the build has been sub-par considering WWE's standards, and the sheer excitement generated during WrestleMania season.

The only two matches that have had some proper build are the RAW Women's Championship match - which is et to headline Wrestlemania this year - and Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship which hasn't even been announced officially as of now.

With rumors floating around stating 'mania will have more than 16 matches this year, a lot of the matches are still waiting to be added to the card.

Even the matches announced as of now are not set in stone; let us take a look at the changes that could be made to 5 officially announced matches before Wrestlemania 35 comes around:

#5 Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin

When Kurt Angle announced a few weeks back, that he will be calling off his Wrestling career after Wrestlemania 35, the WWE Universe was abuzz with speculation of who Angle would choose as his very last opponent.

It came as a rude shock to everyone when Angle announced that it would, in fact, be his rival Baron Corbin who he'd like to face at the Grand Stage. There has been a lot of resentment ever since the announcement was made, and it was even reported that Angle is not happy with the match himself.

There has been speculation regarding the possibility of WWE changing the match due to the backlash, and Kurt Angle might actually get a new opponent for Wrestlemania 35.

While many fans believe that John Cena would be perfect for the role, I honestly believe that anyone would be a better choice than Corbin at this point.

