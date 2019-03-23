WWE News: Triple H was the genius behind creating iconic WWE faction

Hunter

What's the story?

Bobby Fish, who is currently a member of NXT's most popular stable - The Undisputed Era, was recently a guest on Edge and Christian's pod of Awesomeness and talked about a variety of topics including the creation of the stable, it's future and the possibility of a new member joining them.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Fish is a world-renowned wrestler and joined WWE in 2017 as part of the Undisputed Era along with Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

Fish is a former ROH as well as NJPW Tag Team Champion, along with current UA member Kyle O'Reilly. The duo called themselves RedRagon before joining WWE.

Apart from being a master of Tag Team Wrestling, Fish has also had a successful singles career having won the coveted ROH TV Champion.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Fish had to say on being asked who pitched the idea of The Undisputed Era in WWE:

He stated while the three of them wanted to be a faction in WWE, it was actually Triple H who pitched the faction to them.

Privately, the three of us had talked because Cole and Kyle, in Ring Of Honor, were in a program against each other, but as a little bit of a bump in the road, they put the three of us together as a swerve and it was only supposed to last a couple of weeks

Fast forward to us coming in here, and that concept, we discussed, but we never thought they'd actually go with it. So the day Triple H proposed that idea, to Kyle and [me], because it was the first time… Cole hadn't even come in yet, he said that was his idea for us

(H/T Credit: WrestlingInc.com)

What's next?

Adam Cole will be facing Johny Gargano for the vacant NXT Championship which will take place at NXT Takeover: New York, one night before Wrestlemania 35.

