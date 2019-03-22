WWE Rumors: Another major Championship match to be added to the Wrestlemania 35 card

Wrestlemania 35 is going to be the most spectacular event!

What's the story?

As the reports have stated recently, Wrestlemania this year is going to be the longest ever with likely 14-17 matches on the card.

While WWE has already announced around 10 of those matches, featuring many Championships, no match has been made official for the RAW or Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

However, there looks to be some good news in that regard and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships will also find a place in the Wrestlemania 35 card.

In case you didn't know...

Only 4 championship matches have already been officially announced by WWE as of now, including the RAW Women's Championship match, Universal Championship match, SmackDown Women's Championship match, and Cruiserweight Championship match.

The latest Championship match to be added to the card was Rey Mysterio facing Samoa Joe for the US Championship, even though original plans for Mysterio at Wrestlemania were much different.

The heart of the matter

While there have been reports suggesting that WWE doesn't plan to have the Tag Team Championship matches at Wrestlemania 35, instead featuring the team in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal, it looks like at least the SmackDown Tag Team Championships will be saved from that fate.

WON (via Cagesideseats.com) has stated that Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be defended at Wrestlemania 35, and the second Women's Battle Royal match will also take place.

What's next?

The SmackDown Tag Team division is stacked with great teams like the Hardy Boyz, The Bar, Rusev and Nakamura, New Day and of course, the champions themselves - The Usos.

A great idea for Wrestlemania could be to have all these teams battle it out in a ladder match for the Blue belts.

