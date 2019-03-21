WWE Rumors: Unfortunate news regarding Wrestlemania surfaces ahead of Wrestlemania 35

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 721 // 21 Mar 2019, 22:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Vince McMahon okay with this?

What's the story?

Wrestlemania 35 is merely weeks away; and what would in usual circumstance be the biggest PPV of the year for WWE, will not hold that distinction this year.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Cagesideseats.com) has reported that WrestleMania is no longer the WWE’s biggest money-making show. It is the Saudi Arabia events which hold that distinction now.

Unlike Wrestlemania or any other PPV, WWE is paid a guaranteed rate for these shows in advance.

In case you didn't know...

In order to further promote the WWE brand as a global company, WWE went into partnership with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to produce large scale shows for the country.

WWE hosted the first event called The Greatest Royal Rumble which took place on 27th April 2018, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The second event was the Crown Jewel, which was held in November last year and marked the one-time-only return of Shawn Michaels inside the ring.

Rumours are, that WWE is planning to increase the number of events they will hold in Saudi Arabia from this year on.

The heart of the matter

These shows, however, had run into a lot of controversy as Saudi Arabia does not allow women athletes to perform. Here is what Triple H had to say about the matter:

I understand that people are questioning it, but you have to understand that every culture is different and just because you don’t agree with a certain aspect of it, it doesn’t mean it’s not a relevant culture. You can’t dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things but, having said that, WWE is at the forefront of a women’s evolution in the world and what you can’t do is affect change anywhere by staying away from it. While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years they will be.

(H/T Credit: tjrwrestling.net)

Advertisement

However, the good news is that WWE may have the Female Superstars perform for these Saudi Arabia shows going forward.

What's next?

While the dates for the next Saudi Arabia shows has not been finalized as of now, Wrestlemania 35 will be taking place on the 7th of April 2019.

Also Read: WWE had to cancel original plans for Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35

Advertisement