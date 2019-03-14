WWE Rumors: Stephanie McMahon accidentally indicates WWE's plans for popular PPV

What's the story?

There had been reports recently stating that WWE may be on the verge of another historic achievement when they get permission for the women Superstars to compete at the next Saudi Arabia show. In such a case, WWE might not hold the Evolution PPV this year.

However, these reports were not confirmed by the WWE, even though Stephanie McMahon just might have accidentally indicated the plans.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has signed a huge deal with Saudi Arabia and has already organized two massive events over there: Crown Jewel and The Greatest Royal Rumble.

The shows were largely criticized by mainstream media and WWE fans due to the restrictions on female Superstars to perform in Saudi Arabia - there were no female athletes competing in both the above-mentioned events.

WWE had organized the first ever all-women PPV Evolution last year, which many stated was a mere compensation for the absence of women Superstars on Crown Jewel.

The McMahon family is looking to alter the bad rep they received due to this and may be working towards having Saudi Arabia allow their women stars to perform.

The heart of the matter

As per Cagesideseats.com Stephanie McMahon wouldn’t confirm a second Evolution pay-per-view recently which could mean that WWE isn't currently planning to run the show again this year.

While the reason for this is unknown as of this writing, this could mean WWE is hopeful towards women being allowed to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

What's next?

WWE has already shattered various barriers when it comes to Women's wrestling, and if, indeed, WWE is not holding Evolution this year, there has to be a solid reason behind it.

Do you think WWE should hold another Evolution PPV this year? Tell us in the comments!

