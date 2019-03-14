×
WWE Rumors: AJ Styles' big plans for after Wrestlemania 35 revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
News
2.27K   //    14 Mar 2019, 18:10 IST

Styles
Styles

What's the story?

With uncertain times going on in WWE, there has been a lot of speculation on what the future may hold for The Phenomenal One. There were reports stating that Styles still hasn't re-signed with WWE, but those have since been refuted.

While AJ Styles will be facing Randy Orton at the Showcase of the Immortals, what lies after that for him maybe even more interesting.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles is a former multi-time WWE Champion and has also held the US Championship on two occasions. AJ Styles had headed into Wrestlemania last year as the WWE Champion when he successfully defended his Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura.

In recent weeks WWE have teased a match between AJ Styles and Randy Orton, which seems to be on lock after their segment on SmackDown this past week.

The heart of the matter

As per Cagesideseats.com, it appears that WWE may be moving towards a feud between Styles and his arch-nemesis and current US Champion Samoa Joe after Wrestlemania 35.

It looks like WWE want to reinvigorate the rivalry between the two Superstars, who feuded with each other for the most part of 2018 over the WWE Championship.

It undeniable that the two have amazing chemistry with each other, and the deeply personal nature of their rivalry is something that we do not get to see very often in WWE these days. So, it will not only be beneficial for the Superstars but also for the US Championship which seems to have fallen out of favor.

What's next?

While there is no challenger announced to face Samoa Joe at Wrestlemania, there is no doubt that the Samoan Submission Machine will be putting his US Championship on the line at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Also Read: WWE's plans for top superstars after Wrestlemania 35 revealed


