WWE Rumors: WWE's plans for top superstars after Wrestlemania 35 revealed

13 Mar 2019

In the past few weeks, we have seen a plethora of NXT Call-ups on the WWE main roster. However, one thing that has been really odd is that these call-ups seem to have no allegiance to a particular brand, be it RAW or SmackDown Live. They show up on both shows on a weekly basis and it has become hard to decipher where their loyalties lie.

All NXT Superstars dream of making it to the main roster; and while some excel when the lights shine bright, some fail under pressure.

When an NXT Superstar is brought to the main roster, they are either drafted to RAW or SmackDown. However, as of late all NXT Callups have been performing on both brands.

Superstars like EC3, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross were bumped up to the main roster a few weeks back, although WWE has hardly utilized any of them well.

A few weeks back, Aleister Black and Ricochet also made their main roster debuts and have become a mainstay in the Tag Team division.

While a lot of the fans in the WWE Universe have been wondering as to what the future holds for these Superstars, Wrestling Inc (via Cagesideseats.com) has reported something very interesting.

They have stated that the speculation is that the recent NXT call-ups will be assigned a brand in the Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania.

With Wrestlemania just a few short weeks away, none of the recently called up NXT stars have a match for the big event as of now.

