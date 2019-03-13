×
WWE Rumors: WWE's plans for top superstars after Wrestlemania 35 revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.02K   //    13 Mar 2019, 19:47 IST

This is great!
This is great!

What's the story?

In the past few weeks, we have seen a plethora of NXT Call-ups on the WWE main roster. However, one thing that has been really odd is that these call-ups seem to have no allegiance to a particular brand, be it RAW or SmackDown Live. They show up on both shows on a weekly basis and it has become hard to decipher where their loyalties lie.

In case you didn't know...

All NXT Superstars dream of making it to the main roster; and while some excel when the lights shine bright, some fail under pressure.

When an NXT Superstar is brought to the main roster, they are either drafted to RAW or SmackDown. However, as of late all NXT Callups have been performing on both brands.

Superstars like EC3, Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross were bumped up to the main roster a few weeks back, although WWE has hardly utilized any of them well.

A few weeks back, Aleister Black and Ricochet also made their main roster debuts and have become a mainstay in the Tag Team division.

The heart of the matter

While a lot of the fans in the WWE Universe have been wondering as to what the future holds for these Superstars, Wrestling Inc (via Cagesideseats.com) has reported something very interesting.

They have stated that the speculation is that the recent NXT call-ups will be assigned a brand in the Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania.

What's next?

With Wrestlemania just a few short weeks away, none of the recently called up NXT stars have a match for the big event as of now.

Which brands would you like to see the NXT Superstars drafted to? Tell us in the comments!

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Drew McIntyre injured Roman Reigns on RAW



