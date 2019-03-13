WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Drew McIntyre injured Roman Reigns on RAW

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 8.34K // 13 Mar 2019, 12:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

McIntyre assaults Reigns

What's the story?

This past week on RAW, we saw Drew McIntyre finally establish himself as the top heel on Monday nights when he brutally attacked Roman Reigns before his scheduled match against Baron Corbin.

The Scottish Superstar was not done with The Shield as he took on Dean Ambrose in a no-DQ match. While many thought this would be Ambrose's night, it was quite the opposite as the former NXT Champion completely decimated Ambrose as well.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre re-debuted on the main roster last year as part of a team along with Dolph Ziggler. The Psychopath has had a successful year and established himself as a force to be reckoned with. However, as of late it looked like McIntyre was losing some of his steam being thrown into a lackluster rag-tag team along with Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin.

Things look to be back on track for the former NXT Champion as he completely dominated The Big Dog on RAW this week.

It had been known that McIntyre had pleased the officials, including Vince McMahon himself with his work, and had great things planned for him.

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, the speculation is that the reason Drew McIntyre injured Roman Reigns and beatdown Dean Ambrose on RAW was to heat him up for a match against Reigns at Wrestlemania 35.

This comes as great news for all McIntyre fans as a match with the Top Dog of WWE at the Grandest Stage of Them All means that WWE have huge things in store for the former RAW Tag Team Champion.

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and it looks like Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre at the event.

Also Read: Current WWE Superstar says Lana's body is '90% enhanced'

Advertisement