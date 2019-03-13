×
WWE News: Current WWE Superstar says Lana's body is '90% enhanced'

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
6.34K   //    13 Mar 2019, 02:20 IST

Lana
Lana

What's the story?

Twitter has become the latest battlefield where most of the WWE Superstars went their frustrations and take digs at each other. After the mega feud that erupted between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, it looks like we have a new war on our hands.

Recently Lana had made some unforeseen comments about the newest Tag Team on WWE - Aleister Black and Ricochet. It looks like Black did not take kindly to her words, and has hit back at the Russian Beauty.

Here is what Lana had Tweeted:

In case you didn't know...

Aleister Black is a former NXT Champion and recently made his main roster debut along with former NXT North American Champion Ricochet. The two have taken the Tag Team Division by storm and were part of a three-way match for the RAW Tag Team Championships at Fastlane against The Champions The Revival and Bobby Roode & Chad Gable.

Even though they did not win the match, the two made quite an impact and look to become Champions soon.

The heart of the matter

Lana currently manages the team of Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura who were also a part of Fastlane, competing against The New Day during the Fastlane Kickoff.

Even though Black is known to be a man of few words, he did not shy away from hitting back at Lana for her unkind words.

Here is what the former NXT Champion said:

What's next?

Both these teams do not have a match at Wrestlemania as of this writing, so it looks like we might see these four megastars butt heads on the Grandest Stage of Them All if this feud continues.

Do you think it was right for Aleister Black to take such a dig at Lana? Tell us in the comments

