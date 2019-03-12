WWE News: Fired WWE Superstar reveals why he had to avoid Vince McMahon

The Boss

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Title Match Network(via NODQ.com), former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore talked about a variety of topics including his relationship with Vince McMahon, if he thought McMahon likes him or hates him, and why he chose to avoid The Chairman instead of trying to build a relationship with him.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore debuted for the WWE in 2013 as a part of a tag team along with Big Cass on NXT. After a successful stint in the developmental, the two were drafted to the main roster in 2016.

The duo soon broke up and Amore became a part of the 205 Live roster, even winning the Cruiserweight Championship - which allegedly was the reason Neville walked out of WWE.

Amore was never very popular backstage and had a habit of getting into one controversy after the other.

The heart of the matter

Here is what the Real One had to say when asked if Vince McMahon liked him or hated him:

I wouldn’t be remiss to say that I was probably his favorite character he had on his show for about a year. Maybe he hated me, maybe he thought it was the funniest thing. I don’t know, but I was booked more than any other guy with the microphone on TV for a year. For a rookie year, me and Big Cass were the #1 merchandise sellers in the company and that is what Vince likes – money...

He also spoke about why he tended to avoid The Chairman:

Everyone says to have a relationship with Vince, but I was like 'Don’t ask, don’t tell.' I shake his hand, but I’d avoid him. Every time we saw him, he’d smile and shake our hands. I was always in-character when I saw him. I never left it, so he never knew the person

What's next?

Amore is currently pursuing a rapping career under the stage name Real1.

