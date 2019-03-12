WWE Rumors: John Cena to face legendary 4-time WWE Champion at Wrestlemania 35

John Cena

What's the story?

While the rumour mill was abuzz up until a few days ago about a possible match between Samoa Joe and John Cena at Wrestlemania 35, Dave Meltzer of WON reported that WWE wasn't planning any such thing.

However, as per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, there is some speculation that John Cena may be facing the Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle in what will likely be his last match.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle made his return to WWE in 2017 after a gap of over 10 years when he got inducted into the Hall of Fame. He made his in-ring return to WWE the same year when he teamed up with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at TLC.

Kurt Angle was involved in a mixed Tag Team match at last year's Wrestlemania when he teamed with Ronda Rousey to face the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Angle made a major announcement this past RAW when he stated that he will be retiring after Wrestlemania 35, making this match his last match ever.

The heart of the matter

A once in a lifetime performer like Kurt Angle certainly deserves a big send-off, and who better than the man who inducted Angle into the HOF to do it - John Cena.

John Cena has often credited his initial program with Kurt Angle when he was a mere rookie, to be a major reason for his success in the WWE. This could give rise to an interesting dynamic between the two veterans and a match between the two will surely blow the roof off.

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 will take place on April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Do you think John Cena is the right choice to be Kurt Angle's last opponent? Tell us in the comments!

