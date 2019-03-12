WWE News: More bad news for Rusev's WWE career

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 5.44K // 12 Mar 2019, 02:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rusev

What's the story?

The former 3-time US Champion, Rusev seems to have fallen on hard times yet again in terms of his booking by the WWE creative. The once red-hot Superstar has been turned into a watered-down lackluster version of himself for reasons beyond any sane person's understanding.

Rusev's pathetic run continued at the Fastlane 2019 kickoff when he and his tag team partner Shinske Nakamura suffered an embarrassing loss to The New Day.

However, this loss has helped Rusev achieve a rather unfortunate record in WWE's history books.

In case you didn't know...

After Rusev's feud with his longtime partner Aiden English ended, things were looking up for The Bulgarian Brute as he soon captured the US Championship for the third time in his career.

This success was, however, short-lived as Rusev was dethroned as the Champion in a matter of weeks. He has since been a part of a makeshift tag team alongside another former US Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.

While there is great potential in the team of these two fan-favorite Superstars, it is clear that WWE views them only as enhancement talents.

The heart of the matter

While Rusev has everything required to be a top star - Charisma, In-ring talent, and the look, it is unfortunate that he has recently tied the record for the most number of successive losses on PPVs.

His loss at Fastlane was the 17th straight time Rusev has lost a match on a PPV.

Rusev's loss on the WWE Fastlane kickoff show was his 17th straight PPV loss. According to ESPN Stats and Info, that ties the Great Khali for the longest PPV losing streak in WWE history. — Andrew Feldman (@AFeldmanESPN) March 10, 2019

Advertisement

What's next?

It looks like WWE have successfully killed off the Rusev Day craze and have nothing major planned for the Bulgarian Superstar.

While the unique pairing of Rusev and Nakamura did seem exciting at first, the SmackDown Tag Team division is already so stacked.

Do you think WWE are being unable to utilize Rusev properly? Tell us in the comments!

Also read: Brie Bella makes a heartbreaking announcement

Advertisement