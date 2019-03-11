WWE News: Brie Bella makes a heartbreaking announcement

D-Bryan and Brie

What's the story?

On the March 10th episode of the E! Network series Total Bellas, Brie Bella, former WWE Divas Champion and wife of current WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, announced that she will be retiring from in-ring competition.

Brie Bella, along with her sister Nikki Bella, and husband Daniel Bryan revealed this major decision to her family while the family was gathered at a beach.

In case you didn't know...

Brie Bella joined WWE along with her twin sister, Nikki, in 2007. Both these ladies made their main roster debut in 2008 as the Bella Twins.

After three years of being on the roster, it was in 2011 that Brie Bella was finally able to win her first Championship in WWE when she won the Divas Championship defeating then Champion Eve Torres.

In 2014, Bella got married to fellow WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, and the two have a baby girl named Birdie.

The heart of the matter

The former Divas champion had made her announcement on the episode which was shot after the historic first ever all-women's PPV Evolution had concluded. Brie was in the corner of her sister Nikki Bella at the show, when she faced off against Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship.

Brie Bella revealed that the primary reason she had decided to call off her in-ring career was to focus more on motherhood. Another reason she gave was that she and Daniel Bryan would be moving back to Phoenix, Arizona.

Here is what she said:

“So I decided after Evolution, I’m gonna be fully retired. Fully done and that Bryan and I are looking for a house in Phoenix because we’re moving back."

What's next?

While Brie Bella has stated that she will retire from in-ring action, it is possible that we will continue to see more of her in some role or the other.

