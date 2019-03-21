WWE Rumors: WWE had to cancel original plans for Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35

Rey Mysterio

What's the story?

With Wrestlemania right around the corner, a lot of fans were wondering what could be in store for the Ageless Wonder for the grand event. The answer came on this past Tuesday night when it was announced that Rey Mysterio will be facing Samoa Joe for the United States Championship.

While no one doubts that these two veterans will deliver a solid match at Wrestlemania 35, fans have expressed their disappointment at the abrupt end of the ongoing feud between Andrade and Mysterio.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio had been involved in a bitter rivalry against fellow Mexican Andrade over the past couple of weeks on SmackDown. The two showed incredible chemistry in the ring and had a couple of brilliant matches against each other.

However, Mysterio announced on SmackDown live that he would be facing Samoa Joe for the US Championship at Wrestlemania this year, leaving fans perplexed.

The heart of the matter

Observer Radio (via Cagesideseats.com) stated that WWE was indeed planning Rey Mysterio vs Andrade at Wrestlemania 35, and the plans were changed only after Fastlane.

It is possible that WWE wished to have Joe face a credible opponent at 'Mania in order to restore the prestige of the US Championship, which had taken a hit as of late.

Even so, this leaves the feud between the two Mexican legends incomplete and also leaves Andrade without a match at Wrestlemania. It is still possible that WWE may make changes to the match and make it a triple threat in the coming weeks, although the chances of that happening are slim.

What's next?

Wrestlemania 35 is just a few weeks away and will take place on April 7, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

