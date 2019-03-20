WWE Rumors: John Cena could have stopped Vince McMahon from firing WWE Hall of Famer

John Cena and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

As reported by us and various other sources, WWE legend Arn Anderson was released by WWE after he got into a spat with Chairman Vince McMahon.

The issue of the spat was Alicia Fox. Fox turned up intoxicated during a live event and was allowed by Anderson to perform even under such conditions.

While it can be debated, how much of it truly was Arn Anderson's fault, the fact still remains that the 18-year-long tenure of the former member of the Four Horsemen came to an end.

In case you didn't know...

Arn Anderson is a Hall of Famer and was part of the iconic Four Horsemen group which also consisted of Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, and Tully Blanchard.

Anderson was signed to WWE as a road agent initially but worked his way up to becoming a producer of RAW.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON had to say about John Cena possibly saving Arn Anderson from his release:

I don’t know all of the details, but I know people in the midst of it and even them they say, ‘Arn did nothing wrong.’ So I think that the feeling is that Arn had no idea that Fox was in any condition like that that Fox was no different from usual which speaks for itself, right. So there’s no reason that he would have noticed and I mean, you know.”

“I don’t know what the decision making was other than you know he was on thin ice in a lot ways anyways and John [Cena’s] not there anymore and you know if John was there everyone thinks it never would have happened.

(H/T Credit: Bodyslam.net)

He also stated that Triple H had saved Anderson on multiple occasions but was probably unable to do so this time.

What's next?

Alicia Fox has not been seen on RAW ever since the incident took place, and her current standing with WWE is unknown.

