WWE Rumors: Reports confirm John Cena's match at Wrestlemania 35

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
316   //    22 Mar 2019, 18:47 IST

The Champ
The Champ

What's the story?

Wrestlemania is just a few weeks away, and there are still a lot of Superstars who are not on the Wrestlemania 35 card. One such Superstar is the legend himself, John Cena.

While the rumour mill has been abuzz with speculation regarding John Cena's appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All, latest reports from WON suggest some great news.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena, who was once the face of WWE, now works a much lighter schedule and is essentially a part-timer. Cena made his last appearance for WWE on the first edition of SmackDown in 2019 and hasn't been seen since.

Many fans were expecting Kurt Angle to announce John Cena as his opponent for his retirement match at Wrestlemania 35; much to everyone's disappointment, WWE decided to give that honour to Baron Corbin.

Also Read: WWE had to cancel original plans for Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35

The heart of the matter

While Cena may not be facing Kurt Angle at the Showcase of Immortals; he will no doubt be having a match at Wrestlemania per WON.

Observer (via Cagesideseats.com) has reported that John Cena is still definitely scheduled to wrestle a match at WrestleMania 35, but it’s still unclear who his opponent will be.

Honestly, with the backlash that Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin has received, and the recent reports stated that WWE is reconsidering that match, it would be ideal for WWE to swerve the fans and announce John Cena as Angle's last opponent.

What's next?

This year's Wrestlemania build has been one of the worst in recent years, and with less than a month remaining for the show, it will be difficult to build an intriguing arc around Cena and whoever they want him to face.

Who should face John Cena at Wrestlemania 35? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read: Unseen childhood photos of Roman Reigns surface online


