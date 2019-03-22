WWE News: Unseen childhood photos of Roman Reigns surface online

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

WWE.com recently posted the childhood pictures of a lot of our favorite WWE stars including Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Bayley, and Johny Gargano among others.

While we have often only imagined our favorite stars as the larger than life characters that are presented to us on Television, it is very interesting to take a glimpse into their childhood-- a time when even they were merely fans of the product.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns recently made his in-ring return at Fastlane when he teamed up with his Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, to take on the team of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin.

Reigns had to take a sabbatical of nearly five months in order to battle leukemia; which is now in regression.

The Big Dog is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre, and the two beasts will likely clash at Wrestlemania 35, if all goes according to WWE's plan.

Another Superstar featured in the album, Kofi Kingston is currently scratching and clawing his way to earn a shot at the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania and get a chance to face Daniel Bryan.

The heart of the matter

Take a look at the album posted by WWE.com.

Joe

One of the most hilarious photos in the album is that of a young Reigns posing alongside a cutout poster of Trish Stratus. In another photo from his childhood days, he is seen being carried by The Macho Man in his arms; it certainly must have been a surreal moment for young Joe to meet his hero, and how!

What's next?

Most of the young fans shown in the album are now part of the WWE Roster and will be seen competing at Wrestlemania 35, which takes place on April 7th 2019.

